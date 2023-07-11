Two men drown while searching for shellfish at Buntal Esplanade

KUCHING (July 11): Two men who were searching for shellfish at Buntal Esplanade in Jalan Kampung Buntal here were drowned after being swept away by the current early this morning.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, they were notified about the incident at 12.47am and firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that there were three people searching for shellfish. Two of them, aged 39 and 25 were swept away by the current, while the other man managed to save himself,” he said.

The spokesperson said a search for the victims was conducted within a radius of 100 metres around the location where the victims were feared to have drowned.

“The first victim was found by the villagers at around 3.30am, about 400 metres from the location where they were reported missing, while the second victim was found by the firefighters and villagers at 3.42am.”

Following that, the spokesperson said the bodies of the two victims were then handed over to the police for further action.