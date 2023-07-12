Abd Karim: Federal to return undeveloped land leased to it by S’wak as part of MA63 negotiation

KUCHING (July 12): Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah welcomes the decision for the federal government to return land leased to it by the Sarawak government that had not been developed or occupied for over five years.

He said this was actually part of the negotiations on rights listed in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) since no development on those lands were carried out.

“Some of these lands have not been developed for 15 or 20 years but when they (federal) applied (for the land), it was under the pretext of developing the land for the purpose of setting up their headquarters or their agency (building) but it was never done throughout the years,” he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after pre-launching the International Museum Day 2023 at a local shopping mall here today.

On Monday, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan said the federal government has agreed to return 54 out of the 218 plots of lands leased to it by the state government.

He said the lands returned were those not developed or occupied for over five years and the decision, made in April this year, was in accordance with MA63.

Abdul Karim, who is Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president, said the federal government should not keep the land if it is not developing them according to the original purpose.

“You cannot have two bites at an apple. The state government is very particular about this,” he said.

Citing an example, Abdul Karim said the state police headquarters was supposed to be relocated near to the Sarawak Sports Complex at Petra Jaya, but the plan was never followed through despite the land being alienated and registered under the federal land commissioner.

Meanwhile, he also hoped that the General Post Office building at Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg here will be returned to the state government since it contains heritage value.