Abd Karim: GPS has high hopes for Madani govt in peninsula polls

KUCHING (July 12): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government has high hopes for the representatives of the Madani government in the coming state elections in six states in the peninsula starting Aug 12.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said GPS will continue to cooperate with the federal government although they are now facing the state elections.

He emphasised that the state elections in the peninsula are not threats for the Unity Government.

“We have been working together all this while and GPS will continue providing support even though they are going to hold the state elections soon and this will not threaten the Unity Government.

“The support and collaboration between GPS and the federal government of today will not stop whatever the outcome of the state elections may be but of course we are supporting our friends to win,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Royal Kuching Cruise here on Wednesday.

Earlier, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also GPS chairman, said the GPS remains committed to defending the unity that exists at the national level.

During the ‘Majlis Perundingan Pimpinan Kerajaan Perpaduan’ in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, Abang Johari said that it is important that the existing Unity Government can carry out its responsibilities as desired by the people at the same time for the socio-economic stability of the country.