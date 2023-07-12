Abd Karim: Sarawak has bright future to be region’s premier cruise destination

KUCHING (July 12): Sarawak has a bright future of emerging as a premier cruise destination in the region, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

In that respect, he said it is crucial to recognise the tremendous potential that cruise tourism holds for Sarawak.

“I can see that tourism products involving rivers such as river cruises are very interesting and can be lifted like what we can see in Europe, the Danube River Cruise which is very popular.

“And I believe that in Sarawak, it (cruise tourism) can be lifted, especially the Rajang River and the city of Kuching where there is a river in the city,” he told reporters when met after officiating at the launch of the Royal Kuching Cruise at Kuching Waterfront here today.

He said cruises can become another attraction other than sunset when they run in the rivers.

“I also hope that the city council can help to beautify the scenery along the riverside road like here so that those who are on this cruise will be able to enjoy watching,” he said.

Earlier, Abdul Karim congratulated and expressed his gratitude to Island Fun Holiday Sdn Bhd and all the stakeholders involved in making the Royal Kuching Cruise a reality.

“Your unwavering commitment, innovation, and passion for our state’s tourism industry are truly inspiring.

“Let us work together to ensure the success of this venture and to create unforgettable experiences for our guests. May the Royal Kuching Cruise set sail on a prosperous journey, showcasing the best of Sarawak to the world,” he said.

The launching ceremony, according to Abdul Karim, marked a significant milestone in Sarawak’s tourism industry.

“Looking ahead, it is evident that the future of cruise tourism in Sarawak is bright.

“As we continue to develop infrastructure, strengthen collaborations, and promote responsible tourism practices, we are confident that Sarawak will emerge as a premier cruise destination.

“The Royal Kuching Cruise, alongside other initiatives, will contribute significantly to this vision, attracting international visitors and showcasing the unique allure of our state,” he said.

The Royal Kuching Cruise, with its state-of-the-art catamaran design, twin main engines, and smooth ride, promises an unforgettable experience for travelers from near and far.

It offers a unique opportunity to explore Sarawak’s pristine rivers while allowing oneself to immerse in the state’s vibrant cultures to create lasting memories.

What sets the Royal Kuching Cruise apart is its ability to cater to diverse audiences and preferences.

From families seeking relaxation and adventure to culture enthusiasts eager to learn about Sarawak’s rich heritage, the Royal Kuching Cruise promises something for everyone.

With a wide range of onboard entertainment, and culinary delights, guests will be immersed in an unforgettable journey that showcases the best of Sarawak.

During the launching ceremony, some 50 guests were brought around the Sarawak River on board the Royal Kuching Cruise.

The two-hour round trip along the Sarawak River also offers the guests a captivating journey through illuminated landmarks, shimmering bridges, and the vibrant energy of Kuching’s nightlife by embracing night tourism.

Among those joining the cruise trip were Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan; Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini; Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor; Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) mayor Datu Junaidi Reduan, and Royal Kuching Cruise organiser Janice Wong as well as the local media fraternity.