Ahmad Shabery: High-speed internet can help Felda entrepreneurs market products effectively

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) settlers who venture into business will be able to market their products more effectively with access to high-speed internet or the 5G network, said Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

High-speed Internet services, according to him, can boost the digital economy by assisting the settlers in marketing their products domestically and internationally, as well as facilitating e-commerce adoption among them.

“The Internet is something that is very important. If we want Felda to move forward in the future, we (Felda settlements) must have a strong (fast) internet connection,” he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara titled ‘Transformasi Felda Memakmurkan Peneroka’ LAST night.

For that purpose, Ahmad Shabery said he visited the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on July 6 to discuss the transformation agenda for Felda.

“My message is that I did not begin my duties (as Felda chairman) with a visit to rubber estates and oil palm plantations, although such visits are significant to the Felda community. The future for Felda is the internet, and it is specifically for the children of Felda generation 5.0,” he said.

The media reported that MCMC was committed to improving Internet services in Felda settlements to ensure digital connectivity in these areas was enhanced.

Ahmad Shabery said that the power of the internet will also contribute to the application of new technology that will make the plantation sector more efficient.

“One day every tree will be equipped with a sensor, allowing settlers to determine how many tonnes can be processed in real time. This is something we might consider for our country’s future market,” he said. – Bernama