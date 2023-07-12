British High Commissioner to Malaysia: Effective diplomacy key to bridge differences on palm oil, human rights

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): Effective diplomacy between Malaysia and the United Kingdom (UK) plays a vital role in understanding differing perspectives on issues such as palm oil and human rights, said British High Commissioner to Malaysia, Charles Hay.

Palm oil, a contentious issue between Malaysia, the UK, and the European Union, has prompted discussions aimed at deepening understanding, he said on Bernama TV’s The Nation today.

“The UK has taken the opportunity to comprehend Malaysia’s perspective, recognising the significance of the palm oil industry to the country’s economy.

“Through these exchanges, the UK has gained insights into Malaysia’s efforts to enhance sustainability and productivity in the industry, including comparisons with other oil crops,” said Hay.

He also said that Malaysia and the UK have shared a profound and intricate relationship deeply intertwined by a rich tapestry of cultural, historical, and diplomatic connections.

“The UK government’s tilt towards the Indo-Pacific has become more entrenched, strengthening the post-Brexit relationship with Malaysia.

“The UK has become a dialogue partner with Asean, the first new dialogue partner in 25 years, and also signed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) with Malaysia,” he said.

Hay noted that the UK’s entry into the CPTPP presents opportunities for both countries while protecting the interests of British investors and fostering fair and beneficial trade agreements.

He stressed that climate change has been a significant focus, with Malaysia engaging in global efforts to tackle it, including committing to a net-zero future.

“The UK has supported Malaysia in its efforts to adopt more sustainable practices and reduce emissions through various projects,” he said.

Hay will be returning to London this month after an extensive tenure of over four years in Malaysia. – Bernama