Bt Kitang rep: Time to do away with quotas in education

KUCHING (July 12): It is timely for Malaysia to scrap the policy on quotas in education because it stifles meritocracy and equal opportunity and poses a threat to progress, opines Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

“The racially discriminatory quota system that has been in place since 1971 is not appropriate in a world community that strives for anti-racism,” he said in a statement today.

“It is time for Malaysians to reaffirm the non-discriminatory basis of the Federal Constitution and to uphold human rights principles that are strictly anti-racist,” he added in expressing his concerns regarding the policy on quotas in education.

“This policy not only demonstrates a lack of understanding of the principles of meritocracy and equal opportunity but also poses a threat to the progress we have made in building a fair and inclusive society.”

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy secretary-general was referring to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s responses to questions raised by some university students during the ‘Temu Anwar Kedah’ programme at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) in Sintok, Kedah on July 8.

Lo insisted that the recent statement on university quotas made by Anwar is disheartening and concerning for Malaysians who voted for Pakatan Harapan, as it suggests a regressive direction for our education system in New Malaysia rather than progress.

The continuation of the quotas in education is not only a step backwards but also undermines the very essence of education itself, he said.

He believes that by implementing quotas based on factors such as race, religion and the colour of one’s skin, the policy perpetuates the idea that success and academic achievement should be determined by factors beyond an individual’s abilities and efforts.

This approach undermines the principle of meritocracy, which should prioritise an individual’s skills, talents, hard work and dedication as the sole basis for advancement.

In addition, the imposition of quotas sends the message that their achievements are less worthy simply because they do not align with the predetermined quota distribution.

This discourages excellence, stifles motivation, and fosters a culture of mediocrity instead of excellence, he said.

He stressed that the purpose of education is to provide every individual with a fair chance to develop their potential, regardless of their background.

He then said Sarawak on the other hand has a different approach, describing Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s initiatives in implementing policies with inclusivity in education and economic development as highly commendable.

“Instead of imposing quotas, YAB Abang Johari’s farsightedness in assisting all Sarawakian students to achieve free education including higher education via the assistance of Yayasan Sarawak strives to create an education system that rewards talent, hard work and dedication.

“By providing equal opportunities for all, irrespective of their background, we can foster an environment that encourages excellence and empowers individuals to reach their full potential,” said Lo.

“It is crucial for policymakers to recognise that true progress lies in embracing meritocracy and equal opportunity while taking the correct and right amount of affirmative action to hold the fabric of harmony together. By doing so, we can build a society that values individual accomplishments, promotes inclusivity and fosters a culture of excellence that benefits everyone,” he pointed out.

Recently, during his opening speech at the 77th annual general assembly of the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (ACCCIM) held at a local hotel, Abang Johari was quoted as saying: “You know very well, I don’t care whether the cat is black or white, as long as it catches the mice. I don’t care whether you are Chinese, Malay or Iban, as long as you can develop Sarawak economically.”

Abang Johari’s policies, inclusivity in education encompass efforts such as improving infrastructure, expanding educational opportunities for underprivileged communities, addressing language barriers, enhancing support for students with disabilities and assisting all Sarawakian students to achieve free education including higher education via the assistance of Yayasan Sarawak, Lo said.

Regarding economic development, he added, Abang Johari’s inclusivity policy entails measures to reduce income inequality, create job opportunities, and promote economic growth that benefits all segments of society.

This involves initiatives like providing support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), implementing policies that encourage investment and job creation, and fostering skills development and training programmes.

The Sarawak Premier’s openness and inclusivity efforts in education and economic development is a way forward for a comprehensive progressive nation, Lo said.

Inclusive education benefits all students by providing them with an equal opportunity to learn and grow, he added.

It also helps to break down barriers between different groups of people and allows everyone to feel welcomed and valued in the educational setting, he stressed.

Inclusive education is the key to creating a more just and equitable society for everyone, Lo pointed out.

In a Bernama report on July 8, Anwar said the quota system for Bumiputera students in education needs to be maintained to balance the number of students from the community in institutions of higher learning (IPT).

He reasoned, if the system was not retained, it could cause an imbalance in the number of Malays – who form the majority of Bumiputera – in IPTs, including in certain disciplines.

“There are some principles in the Constitution about guaranteeing opportunities for Malays and Bumiputera to be given placements so that they are better able to compete, we will maintain this.

“If not, we will see the same disparity that occurred at the University of Malaya in the 1970s and 1960s, where in the engineering faculty there were zero Malays, and only 12 per cent in the medical faculty, so there was an effort by the late Ungku (Abdul) Aziz and the ministry at the time… to help the Malays so that they can better compete,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, however, having the quota system did not mean that meritocracy was dead, and if there were students from among non-Malay and Bumiputera communities who excel, the government must find ways to give them opportunities as well.

“I agree to retain this quota programme, but we have to find another way to give opportunities to smart non-Malay, non-Bumiputera children, whose results are good, so that they are not left out,” he said.