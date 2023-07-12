Contraband cigarettes seized in Kampung Likas

KOTA KINABALU (Jul 12): The Marine Operation Force (MOF) crippled an attempt to smuggle contraband cigarettes along the Likas river in Kampung Likas.

MOF Regional 4 Commander, Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Ariffin said a team of marine police spotted a suspicious group of people along the riverbank around 6.46pm

“As they approached the group, the suspects fled the area.

“Further inspection found numerous contraband cigarettes wrapped in black plastic bags.

“Initial investigation revealed the cigarettes, worth RM70,000, were smuggled from a neighbouring country for the local market,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ahmad added no arrests were made and the seized cigarettes were handed to the Customs Department for further action.