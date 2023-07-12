Council undertakes probe to find cause of dead fish floating in Miri Bulatan Park lake

Wednesday, July 12
By Cindy Lai on Sarawak
Photo provided by the MCC shows a worker in his boat, filled with dozens of dead fish that were found floating in the lake at Miri Bulatan Park.

MIRI (July 12): Miri City Council (MCC) is now conducting investigation into a situation where dozens of dead fish are found floating in the manmade lake at Miri Bulatan Park.

The council, in a statement yesterday, said its Landscape Section had immediately activated the submerged aerators in the lake to improve the oxygen level in the water.

“For now, workers of a MCC’s contractor have removed dozens of dead fish from the lake.

“We have also collected water samples from the lake for analysis by the relevant government authorities, to determine the cause and later, for us to take the necessary remedial action,” said MCC.

“The park wardens are constantly monitoring the situation, and staying alert for any further development,” it added.

