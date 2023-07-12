Council undertakes probe to find cause of dead fish floating in Miri Bulatan Park lake

MIRI (July 12): Miri City Council (MCC) is now conducting investigation into a situation where dozens of dead fish are found floating in the manmade lake at Miri Bulatan Park.

The council, in a statement yesterday, said its Landscape Section had immediately activated the submerged aerators in the lake to improve the oxygen level in the water.

“For now, workers of a MCC’s contractor have removed dozens of dead fish from the lake.

“We have also collected water samples from the lake for analysis by the relevant government authorities, to determine the cause and later, for us to take the necessary remedial action,” said MCC.

“The park wardens are constantly monitoring the situation, and staying alert for any further development,” it added.