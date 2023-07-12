Dr Annuar: Germany’s TVET programmes among best models for Sarawak to follow

KUCHING (July 12): Germany is one of the best models to emulate in running Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, said Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

According to him, there has been a lot of talk lately about TVET’s direction for Sarawak and the region, which shows its importance for development.

“If you see other countries like Germany, they have a very structured and looking forward type of system in order to make sure that all the citizens have a good training, to have the skills and to develop the nation.

“And Germany is one of the best models for us to emulate and follow the way they run the TVET from the young, and where the pathway for all the students who are interested in TVET are able to pursue further studies up to the bachelor’s degree level,” he said at the opening of the 7th Technology and Innovation International Conference (Techon) at a hotel here today (July 12).

Dr Annuar was representing Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn to officiate the event which was jointly organised by the Polytechnic and Community College Education Department, Mukah Polytechnic and Indonesia’s Politeknik Negeri Nunukan.

Meanwhile, Sagah in his text of speech read out by Dr Annuar, said TVET plays a vital role in preparing individuals for the job market by providing them with practical skills, technical knowledge, and hands-on training.

He explained this enables them to enter the workforce equipped with industry-relevant expertise.

“However, as technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, TVET must adapt and keep up with the changing demands of the digital age,” he said.

Noting that digital technologies are rapidly reshaping industries and societies, Sagah said it becomes crucial for TVET institutions to embrace this transformative wave and equip learners with the necessary digital skills to succeed in the ever-evolving workforce.

“The integration of digital technologies in TVET enables flexible and personalised learning experiences, fosters collaboration and connectivity, and prepares individuals for the jobs of the future,” he added.

He also said digital transformation in TVET involves the integration of digital technologies into the learning process, curriculum development, and skill acquisition.

“By leveraging digital tools, TVET institutions can enhance teaching and learning experiences, bridge gaps in access to education, and prepare learners for the digital jobs of the future.

“One of the key advantages of digital transformation in TVET is the ability to provide flexible and personalized learning experiences. With the aid of digital platforms and online resources, learners can access educational o materials anytime and anywhere, allowing them to learn at their own pace,” he added.

He, nonetheless, pointed out it is important to recognise that the integration of digital technologies in TVET requires adequate training and professional development for educators.

“To effectively incorporate digital tools into their teaching practices, TVET educators need to be equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge. Continuous upskilling and reskilling of educators are essential to ensure that they are well-prepared to guide learners in the digital era,” he said.