Eight in Stutong nabbed for alleged running of online gambling call centre

KUCHING (July 12): Eight individuals including two foreign women were arrested by the police after they were found to be the operators of an alleged online gambling call centre at a premises in Stutong Tuesday.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah in a statement today said the suspects would promote online gambling websites to customers via phone calls and other mobile applications and social media platforms.

“Early investigations revealed that this syndicate has been operating over the last few months based on their transaction records,” said Ahsmon, adding the syndicate had raked in about RM450,000 to date.

During the raid, police also seized five computers, five smartphones, three internet modems and other equipment used to run the call centre.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“The suspects are being remanded until July 26,” said Ahsmon.