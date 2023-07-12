Equal partners in progress: Federal government injects RM12.1 bln into Sabah, Sarawak under Belanjawan 2023

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): Just a few months after the new Unity Government took charge, the revised Belanjawan 2023 was tabled on Feb 24.

Aiming to stimulate economic growth and advance national development, Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an allocation of more than RM12 billion for Sabah and Sarawak.

Anwar also articulated the government’s commitment to fostering a resilient economy while safeguarding the interests of the rakyat in East Malaysia.

Sabah received an allocation of RM6.5 billion, while Sarawak was allocated RM5.6 billion. With these allocations, the government displays its fairness and recognises Sabah and Sarawak as equal partners in development.

It is crucial to understand that Sabah and Sarawak are not being sidelined, but rather, they are receiving the care and support they deserve. The government’s unwavering dedication to these regions is evident through its continuous efforts to provide assistance and support for their development.

In the context of public sector reform, the government has established a special team to speed up projects to repair dilapidated schools and clinics with a total allocation of RM1.2 billion.

The government will also upgrade 308 dilapidated schools in Sabah and Sarawak and build two new schools, namely SMK Nabalu in Sabah and SMK Dudong in Sarawak.

The rate of the Preschool Food Programme under the Ministry of Education to provide nutritious meals to school children was raised from RM2.25 to RM3.25 for Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan.

There was higher allocation for Rancangan Makanan Tambahan (RMT), up from RM625 million to RM777 million, with the rate for East Malaysia increased from RM3 to RM4.

The government also provided mobility assistance of RM500 to jobseekers, who find employment outside their state of residence. Those who find employment and involve long-distance migration from Sabah or Sarawak to the Peninsular and vice versa are given RM1,000.

For rural development projects and poverty eradication programmes, RM3.9 billion is being administered. Under the Belanjawan 2023, Sabah and Sarawak are also to use part of the petroleum revenue proceeds for hardcore poverty-eradication programmes.

The government has also increased the ceiling price for both new home building and home repair assistance. From RM68,000 per unit, the ceiling price of new home building assistance is now RM79,000 in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan regions. Home repair assistance is raised by RM2,000 to RM17,000 per unit in the two states.

In total, RM460.2 million has been allocated for the renovation of rural houses throughout the country.

Next, the Stage Bus Services Transformation (SBST) would be expanded to Melaka, Kuching, and Kota Kinabalu. Through the SBST programme, the bus services will be upgraded in line with the Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) initiative to promote public transportation.

We cannot deny that basic amenities at certain public places are still a concern for some. To tackle this, the government allocated RM750,000 for wheelchair ramp facilities at seven airports in Sabah and Sarawak to benefit 2,300 wheelchair users who fly with MASWings.

Dealing further with the rakyat’s issues, the government is spending RM12 million to boost the operations of Mobile Courts to manage court cases, particularly in rural Sabah and Sarawak.

To minimise the rising costs of living, the allocation of the Community Drumming programme, which is part of the government’s efforts to ensure a sufficient supply of basic necessities outside the city, increased from RM200 million to RM225 million. The programme also expanded to 25 areas, including Paloh and Passin in Sarawak, Pasir Raja in Terengganu, and Kuala Krai in Kelantan.

The government has also reserved RM40 million to continue the Price Standardisation Programme for controlled items in Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan. This programme is an effort to standardise the prices of basic goods and ensure that the supply of such goods reaches the people in the rural or inland areas of the Peninsula, Sabah, and Sarawak.

As a multiracial country, harmony and unity are of key importance to the nation. In this aspect, public infrastructure projects, including projects for roads, street lighting, water, and electricity supply are being implemented, with a total allocation of RM2.6 billion. Clinic facilities and banks are also expanding in East Malaysia. Taking the extra mile to expedite the implementation of projects, the government delegated the approval authority for Federal project procurement up to RM50 million to the Technical Department in Sabah and Sarawak.

With a budget of RM20 billion, the construction of the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway and Sarawak-Sabah Link Road (SSLR) are expected to accelerate further.

Meanwhile, the SSLR phase one project involving a 77km stretch from Bandar Lawas to the Long Lopeng intersection is currently under construction. SSLR is a road project that will connect Sarawak and Sabah without going through Brunei.

Additionally, the government has also set aside RM1 billion to develop towns bordering Kalimantan, Indonesia.

There is more from the government for East Malaysia with an air transportation subsidy of RM209 million for Sabahans and Sarawakians. In progress as well are the upgrading of Sabah and Sarawak’s border infrastructure with funds of RM50 million for the Rubber Cluster Planting Project – Phase 2 is ongoing in Sabah.

By providing substantial financial support, the federal government is sending a clear message that it is committed and serious about assisting in the development of Sabah and Sarawak and ensure they are not marginalised or overlooked. Through these measures, targeted relief has been provided to effectively narrow the gap between Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak, and foster greater unity and progress across the nation. Thus, it is imperative for people to recognise that the government’s commitment to Sabah and Sarawak goes beyond mere rhetoric.

Visit www.belanjawan.mof.gov.my/manfaat to find out more how to take part in the initiatives and explore many more measures that the government is offering to the rakyat.