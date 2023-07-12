Fatimah: 60 more Sarawakians to get citizenship approval letters

SIBU (july 12): Sixty Sarawakians who are still without valid citizenship documents will receive their Malaysian citizenship approval letters on July 24 in Kuching, said Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development said 40 of them will receive their letters that day at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

“Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will present the letters to them in the ceremony to be attended by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“The rest of them will receive their letter in a separate ceremony,” she said after presenting Temporary Personal Documents for Individuals Without Citizenship in Sarawak (DSITKS) to six recipients here yesterday.

Four of the DSITKS recipients are from Sibu Division while another two are from Sarikei Division. All of them are stateless children aged below 21 years.

On DSITKS, Fatimah said out of 289 applications that had met the stipulated requirements, 189 have been approved.

In total, she said her ministry has received 634 applications up until June 30.

From the 189 applications approved, 18 had received their Malaysian citizenship status under Article 15A of the Federal Constitution, she added.

“Another 345 applications failed to meet the requirements. We have advised them to take back their forms and follow the requirements.

“First, register the birth of their child with the National Registration Department, and second, apply for citizenship. If they fail to do this, they will never be able to obtain their citizenship status.”

Also present at yesterday’s ceremony was Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad.