Flash floods hit Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (July 12): Several areas in the state capital experienced flash floods following continuous rain on Wednesday.

The rain, which began around 11am, saw several areas such as Telipok, Inanam, Likas, Sepanggar, Indah Permai, Kolombong, Luyang and the road and parking area at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 flooded.

Several roads were also flooded causing motorists to move slowly and carefully.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has warned of thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds in the waters of western Sabah and northern Sarawak for three days starting Thursday.

The situation is predicted to occur following a low-pressure system that is expected to develop in the west of the Philippines and move north-west towards southern China.

MetMalaysia has also issued a strong wind and rough sea warning for the waters of the South China Sea from July 15 to 18.

The public is advised to visit www.met.gov.my and all official MetMalaysia social media pages or download the myCuaca application for up-to-date and authentic information.