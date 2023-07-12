Hazland: Asia Pacific conference to propel S’wak to forefront of green hydrogen revolution

KUCHING (July 12): The upcoming Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Conference & Exhibition (APGH) 2024 is set to propel Sarawak to the forefront of the green hydrogen revolution, said Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni.

He said the highly anticipated event, to be held from June 11 to 13, is poised to accelerate the growth of Sarawak’s hydrogen economy.

According to him, the demand for green hydrogen in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow by 50 per cent per year over the next decade.

As such, he said there was a need to ramp up the development and construction of green hydrogen plants.

He said the production volume for hydrogen as of last year was roughly half of what the world needs by 2030 to be on track to meet the net zero emissions commitment by 2050.

“Hence, there is a need to move the projects from feasibility to Front End Engineering Design (FEED) stage, to construction phase and ultimately operations.

“I am happy to share that our hydrogen projects are currently in the FEED stage and the Final Investment Decision (FID) is planned for next year,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the launch of the APGH 2024 in Kuala Lumpur today.

Dr Hazland said that through APGH 2024, leading experts from around the world would be brought together to discuss the latest developments in green hydrogen, especially in the technology, policy, regulation and infrastructure development space.

He also said APGH 2024 would also provide a platform for businesses to network and explore opportunities for collaboration.

“I am also excited about the opportunity for our youths to take advantage of this platform to discover their passion and opportunities in clean energy, energy transition and green hydrogen,” he added.

Anticipated to attract 100 exhibitors, 500 conference delegates and 4000 trade visitors, APGH 2024 is organised by Borneo Business Connect Sdn Bhd and supported by the Ministry of Energy and Sustainability Sarawak and Business Events Sarawak.

Borneo Business Connect chairman Tan Sri Asmat Kamaludin said the event aims to position Sarawak at the forefront of the Green Hydrogen Economy.

It is also aimed to draw investors, collaborators, industry partners, researchers, and delegates with the objective to develop and grow green hydrogen, fuel cell, and renewable energy-related business ecosystems.

He added that it would be a conducive platform and enabler for government investors and government-private sector partnerships for mutual benefits.

During the launch, OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad solidified its unwavering commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation by becoming the Exclusive Financial Institution Partner for APGH 2024.

According to OCBC managing director and head of Investment Banking Tan Ai Chin, the bank’s involvement was aimed at meaningfully contributing to Sarawak’s sustainability initiatives in achieving its goal of a low carbon and inclusive green economy by 2030.