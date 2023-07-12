Wednesday, July 12
High Commissioner: Bangladesh ready to supply skilled workers to Sarawak

By Samuel Aubrey on Sarawak
Md Golam (left) shakes hands with Abang Johari during a photo call. – Photo from Ukas

KUCHING (July 12): The recruitment of skilled workers was among matters discussed during the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md Golam Sawar’s courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) quoted Md Golam as saying Bangladesh was ready to cooperate with Sarawak in supplying skilled workers to the state.

He also said that the Sarawak government was open to hiring workers from the country to assist in the development agenda being implemented in the state.

“The Premier of Sarawak has assured us to support all cooperation especially in the recruitment of skilled workers from Bangladesh to Sarawak for rapid development here,” he said when met by the media after the meeting.

He added that Bangladesh has skilled labour such as engineers who can help Sarawak achieve the aspirations of the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

