Indonesian who escaped Tapah lockup last month still on the run

KUCHING (July 12): Police are still tracking down the 31-year-old Indonesian detainee known as ‘Bony’, who escaped from the Tapah police station’s lockup on June 12.

In a statement today, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said patrols to locate Bony have been expanded to the jurisdictions of police stations in Batu Kawa, Kota Padawan, Kota Sentosa, Siburan, Tapah, and Beratok.

“Throughout the operation, a total of 64 police personnel made up of 10 officers from the Padawan district police headquarters have been mobilised,” said Mohd Azman.

He added that the suspect’s mugshot was also handed out to the public during recent police meet and greet programmes.

“This is to enable the members of the public to identify and inform the nearest police station if they come across the suspect or call the Padawan police on 082-862233,” he said.

Mohd Azman added the other lockup escapee was arrested by the police on June 15.

The suspect, identified as Kelvin, 21, also from Indonesia, was found and arrested by police at a sports fishing premises at Mile 22.

“Kelvin was charged under Section 224 of the Penal Code at the Magistrates’ Court on June 20 and was sentenced to one year in jail,” he said.