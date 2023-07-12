Kuching technician loses over RM1 mln to fake online investment

KUCHING (July 12): A male technician here claimed that he has been scammed out of over RM1 million after he joined an online investment group.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement today said the victim who is in his 60’s came across an opportunity to invest in ‘Bursa Malaysia’ while watching an advertisement on YouTube.

“The victim then provided his phone number in a given link and was soon contacted by a suspect who named herself Cindy,” said Mohd Azman.

He said the victim was then added into a WhatsApp group which already contained about 60 to 70 members. The victim was also promised handsome profits from the investment.

The victim, he said, was instructed to download to his smartphone an app called “Baring” from a link given to him.

Between May and July this year, the victim made a total of 25 payments amounting to RM1.1 million to the scammers.

“So far, the victim only received a return of RM16,000 twice. From there, the victim realised that he had been scammed and lodged a police report,” said Mohd Azman.

On that note, the police are advising the public to use only official platforms which are registered to Bank Negara and the Securities Commission Malaysia to partake in any investment opportunities.

The public are also reminded to not use any links which are given to them to download an application on their phones or personal computers.

“Also be reminded that do not believe in any investments which offer handsome returns in a short period of time,” he added.

Checks can be made by calling Bank Negara Malaysia at 1-300-88-5465 or go to its website www.bnm.gov.my, or call Securities Commission Malaysia at 03-62048999 or go to its website www.sc.com.my.