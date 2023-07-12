Kuching to host International Museum Day 2023 July 31-Aug 5

KUCHING (July 12): Sarawak Museum Department will be hosting the national-level International Museum Day 2023 celebration in Kuching from July 31 to Aug 5.

With a theme of ‘Museums, Sustainability and Well-Being’, the programme is supported by National Unity Ministry through the national museum department, and staff from 28 museums and government agencies locally and internationally will be travelling to Kuching for the celebration.

Speaking at a pre-launching event for the celebration at a shopping mall here today, Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the International Museum Day 2023 celebration marks an appreciation towards the museum institution’s roles in preserving heritage and treasure.

“For the museum community, the celebration also serves as a platform for discussions, sharing of ideas and fostering strategic cooperation to ensure that museum institutions can continue to meet the needs of the people,” said Abdul Karim.

Abdul Karim informed that prominent national and local artistes will be featured at the celebration and they include Amy Search, Jaclyn Victor, Bob Yusuf, Ricky Anderson, Firdaus Materang, Hijrah Yahya, Sarawak Arts Council and D’Cipta Band.

Moreover, Abdul Karim said about 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the celebration in Kuching and the immigration department has been informed to set up fast lanes at airports for those coming for the event.

He further said it was timely for the programme to be held at Borneo Cultures Museum, a must-visit tourism destination in Kuching which has attracted 700,000 visitors since opening last year.

The International Museum Day 2023 celebration will be officiated by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on July 31 at the museum.

The activities to be held for the celebration include a Sape workshop, a ‘Sharing Session: Curator Crash Course’, a seminar about museum, sustainability and well-being, Sarawak Heritage Kitchen, Sunset Music, sports activities and musical theatre.

Majority of the activities will be held at Borneo Cultures Museum but a premier forum on Islamic affairs will be held at Masjid Jamek on Aug 3, which Abang Johari is expected to attend.

A community event will be held at Kampung Santubong on Aug 5 and National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang is expected to attend.

Among those in attendance were Abdul Karim’s deputy ministers Datuk Snowdan Donald Lawan, Datuk Sebastian Ting and Malaysia Museum Department director-general Datuk Kamarul Baharin Kasim.