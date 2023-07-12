Len Talif: Tegas Digital Village to expand, hopes to attract digital nomads, startups

KUCHING (July 12): Tegas Digital Village is set to expand further with hopes of becoming a fully kitted one-stop hub that will attract digital nomads and startups alike, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datuk Len Talif Salleh.

The Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas) chairman said as the “new kids on the block”, Sarawak needs to do a lot of marketing and development in order to be recognised as a focal point for startups and digital freelancers across the world.

“While Tegas Digital Village has achieved some level of success in this, it is still not enough, so what we are going to do is to expand and develop this facility in the next three to five years in order for us to attract the growing wave of digital nomads,” he said.

He said this during a moderated talk at Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd’s MYStartup NXT Sarawak mini-conference event at Tegas Digital Village here today.

The talk, titled ‘Building a Next-Gen Catalyst: Empowering the Changemakers of Tomorrow’, discussed how both public and private sectors can jointly contribute to creating an ecosystem in Sarawak that encourages and enables the next generation to lead innovation and shape Sarawak as the next tech frontier within Asean.

Len Talif explained that the recent pandemic has greatly changed perceptions of the state’s digital economy initiative as it allowed many to see the true value of having proper infrastructure to not only bring Sarawak into the digital age, but to make it into a tech hub of the region.

He added that the current facility sits on only five acres of land, but that there was still another 15 acres available for development.

“You first need to have a good product in order to entice people over, and our goal is to make it so that this facility can be a one-stop centre where you can work, play and sleep. With this, we hope that more will be drawn to come here to bring their business visions to life with Tegas and with the state.

“Participation and interest from the younger generation especially is key as we want the younger generation to be job creators and not just job seekers,” he added.

However, he said before this goal can materialise, there is still more to be done in terms of connectivity to the state.

He explained that this goal of making Tegas Digital Village and Sarawak into a hub for startups and digital freelancers in the region is one of the key drivers behind the state government’s push for its own boutique airline.

“Sarawak as you know is quite ‘remote’, and one of the biggest issues we face is the lack of connectivity with the rest of the world.

“A lot of us want to promote increased connectivity and we have been putting a lot of effort into this issue and by 2025 or 206 we expect a lot of this critical infrastructure to be ready.”

To further shape Sarawak into a key tech hub in the region, Len Talif said that he was hopeful that the federal government would look into the current taxation structure to see if more could be done to encourage the rise of more technopreneurs.

Looking ahead, he said Tegas would continue collaborating with various facilities and organisations, especially international entities.

“By working together with Cradle and other government agencies, we are able to synergise and collaborate in order to build a good ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs.

“But we will also continue working with entities from all over the world to ensure that our networking will be expanded through the region and throughout the world, because we want to ensure that our local startups are not just growing locally but internationally.”