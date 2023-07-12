Maal Hijrah Fest 2023 opens doors to interfaith participation, says LAKMNS chief

KUCHING (July 12): The Maal Hijrah Festival 2023 can be regarded as a platform for unity as it opens the doors to participation from multi-racial communities, with various activities being prepared not only for the Muslims, but for the non-Muslims as well.

Organised by Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS), the event will be taking place at Masjid Jamek here this July 28 to 30.

According to LAKMNS chief executive officer Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai said, the organisation is based on several objectives, including promoting and encouraging interfaith cooperation.;

“The festival is also held as a platform for imparting knowledge about the ‘Hijrah’ new year and its significance.

“It is also an effort to promote the mosque as a one-stop activities centre (for Muslims) and promote a healthy lifestyle based on religious values ​​through programmes characterised by spirituality, family and sports,” he said during a press conference on the festival, at LAKMNS Gallery Baitul Makmur II here yesterday.

Among the activities lined up for the two-day event are a sermon on ‘Malam Cinta Rasul’ (Night to Express Love For Our Prophet) featuring renowned preacher Syed Abdul Kadir al-Joofre, a cycling tour, the ‘Hijrah Run’, career and education exhibitions, as well as competitions such as badminton, tenpin bowling and e-sports.

Those interested in taking part in any of the activities should go visit fmh2023.online.

At the press conference, LAKMNS also announced the Maal Hijrah Festival 2023 sponsors, namely Lubuk Tiara Sdn Bhd, Hock Seng Lee Bhd, and Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) as the ‘Diamond’ sponsors, and Senari Synergy Sdn Bhd as the platinum sponsor.