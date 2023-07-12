‘Maju Sarawak Run 2023’ to be held in Bintulu on Oct 14

BINTULU (July 12): The ‘Maju Sarawak Run 2023’ will be held on the evening of Oct 14, with the flag-off scheduled at 8pm at Bintulu Old Airport site.

The event’s organising committee chairman Tie Tong Hee, in a statement, said the preparations for the night run event are still underway, and it is hoped that people of all ethnicities will participate when the registration opens.

“The event is open to people of all races. Further details will be announced after a discussion by the organising committee,” he said, adding that they are targeting about 2,000 runners to participate in this edition.

Entering its seventh year, Tie said ‘Maju Sarawak Run’, organised by the Federation of Registered Chinese Association Bintulu Division, aims to promote jogging and advocate for healthy outdoor activities.

“Participants who register will receive a sports attire and a race bib, while finishers will be awarded a medal,” he said.

According to Tie, during the inaugural event in 2014, then chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, who flagged-off the ceremony, highly praised and endorsed the event’s name and purpose.

Tie said night running is considered a great way for busy professionals to exercise and it has gained popularity in recent years.

“It has also become a family activity for people of all ages, running together under the night sky,” he added.