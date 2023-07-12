Man in Sibu jailed for splashing boiling water on friend

SIBU (July 12): The Magistrates’ Court here today jailed a 27-year-old man for 10 months for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry convicted Wilson Peter on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for a maximum 10 years in prison, or with a fine, or caning, or both upon conviction.

According to the charge, Wilson splashed boiling water in the direction of his friend on Feb 7, 2023 around 6pm at Jalan Temple.

This caused the victim to suffer blisters and superficial scalding on his neck, body, and left forearm.

According to the facts of the case, the victim fell unconscious during the ordeal.

The victim later lodged a police report and Wilson was arrested on Feb 8, 2023 around 3.50pm along Jalan Temple.

Insp Norfadilah Zainal prosecuted the case while Wilson was unrepresented by legal counsel.