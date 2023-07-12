Minos: Two traffic light projects on Kuching-Samarahan Expressway expected to be ready by October

KOTA SAMARAHAN (July 12): The projects to convert the two remaining roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway into traffic light intersections are expected to be completed by October this year, said Datuk Peter Minos.

The Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman said this was disclosed by the Public Works Department (JKR) during a special briefing, which he attended yesterday.

Minos also said the meeting was chaired by state Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and other attendees, who included officials of MPKS and Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd.

“The people in Samarahan will be happy and pleased because at long last, the projects will be done and their worries and concerns on the daily traffic jams will be eased,” he said today.

According to Minos, the people in Samarahan have been waiting for the projects’ completion since 2017, when the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced and approved these projects during the MPKS anniversary dinner on Nov 11 that year.

The projects involved converting all five roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway into traffic light intersections as an effort to mitigate traffic jams occurring along the stretch.

The work on three roundabouts have been completed namely the Intan intersection, Tabuan Tranquility intersection and the Setia Raja Intersection.

Meanwhile, on the upcoming Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) line to be built in Kota Samarahan, he believed that its upcoming completion will surely make life easier and better for all in Samarahan.

It has been reported in the media that the ART project in Kota Samarahan could be fully completed by the end of 2025 and its implementation is causing a slight delay in the completion of the traffic light projects.

“With so many public and private sector projects coming up in Samarahan, the sorting out and solving the daily traffic jam problems in the area by the government is great and wise.

“Doing so will bring about a second wave of rapid development in Samarahan, especially of residential housing and government public projects. Happy and exciting days are coming here,” said Minos.