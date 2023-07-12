MP says will raise issues affecting Miri with Home Ministry

MIRI (July 12): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said he will meet with the Home Ministry to raise various issues affecting Miri.

“I am in the midst of arranging for a session to meet up with the Home Ministry to raise the following issues and urge for action to be taken,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Chiew said this included the Sungai Tujuh Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) Complex as well as Miri Central police station and quarters.

According to him, infrastructure maintenance at the Sungai Tujuh CIQS needs improvement and more personnel are needed to speed up the Immigration and Customs clearance process.

He suggested the long-term solution would be changing the configuration of the ICQS from a fish-bone-like structure to that used by toll collection booths.

Chiew recently met with senior Immigration and Customs officers as well as Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and General Operations Force (GOF) personnel at Sungai Tujuh to discuss various issues.

This included plans to upgrade infrastructural facilities such as installing LED signs, entry and exit barriers, as well as air conditioners.

“We are committed to giving our contribution to improve the facility in order to increase efficiency and comfort in the vehicle inspection process at the border,” he said.

Miri Mayor Adam Yii recently called for action following complaints from Bruneian visitors of poorly-lit roads and the CIQS, as it reflected poorly on Malaysia and Miri’s image.

Chiew added the run-down condition of Miri Central police station and police quarters must also be remedied.

“It is in quite a dire condition and for our police officers to work in a safe and decent environment should be the basic welfare that ought to be looked after,” he said.

Chiew added the ministry must also expedite the application process for citizenship in the state.