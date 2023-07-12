PM Anwar gives final warning to those playing up 3R issues

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has issued a final warning to all parties to not exploit issues touching on race, religion and the royal institution (3R) which can split the country.

He said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) would monitor the situation without exception.

“This is the final warning from the government as I, as prime minister, have no choice due to insistence from thinkers and to protect national security. This supersedes interests.

“Certain people feel they are too high up and great so they cannot possibly be charged or challenged.

“The country cannot be like this; we cannot consider and choose based on rank, descent or wealth,” he told reporters after chairing the Unity Government Leadership Consultative Council meeting at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur last night.

The prime minister said the country would not remain stable if desperate parties were allowed to continue to do whatever they pleased to preserve their authority or to seek new spheres of influence. – Bernama