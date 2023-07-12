Researchers need to work together to find solution to peat soil issue, says Dr Annuar

SIBU (July 12): There is a need among researchers to work collectively to find a solution related to the peat soil issue in Sarawak, Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee said.

He said many factors need to be taken into consideration for the research, not only from the engineering point of view but also from other geological aspects.

“If you Google, you can see that Sibu is the worst site for peat soil in Malaysia,” he said at the opening of the International Symposium on Soft Ground Improvement (SOGI 2023) held here yesterday.

More than 95 participants from the academics and industry sectors took part in the two-day symposium.

In fact, if one drives from Sibu Airport to the town, one could experience the peat soil on soft ground in Sibu, Dr Annuar added.

He said the government had spent millions of Ringgit just to upgrade and improve the roads but unfortunately, there are still some people who do not understand the real situation of the soft ground peat soil.

“In Sarawak, we have so much peat soil and because of that, the state government had embarked on serious efforts to improve the situation,” he added.

With the establishment of the Sarawak Research Development Council (SRDC), he said the aim was to deal with the issue of peat soil land by providing funds for research.

“The government does not face many problems in the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway that reaches into the hinterland where the land is more hilly but the construction of the coastal highway encountered more difficulties as it goes through swampy areas with many rivers to cross.”

The symposium brought together nine speakers who are renowned international professionals from Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand as they share their knowledge, best practices and advanced solutions to improve the stability and resilience of infrastructure soft soil conditions.