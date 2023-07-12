Sanusi: Zahid caused Muafakat Nasional’s downfall, alliance can be revived in future

KUALA LUMPUR (July 12): Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has said that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was the reason behind the downfall of Muakafat Nasional (MN).

The Kedah caretaker menteri besar said that Zahid made Umno leave MN in order to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The problem is not us (PAS), Ahmad Zahid is the one who dragged Umno from MN to work with Anwar. I did not consider my Umno friends who previously worked under MN as enemies now. Their boss (Zahid) wanted it, so they all have to follow,” he said in his Keluar Sekejap podcast episode last night.

Muhammad Sanusi said there is still hope for the coalition to be revived in the future when asked by the host Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Sufian Hamdan on whether there is a possibility for the Islamic party to re-establish their alliance with Umno.

“That’s why I told my Umno friends to not attack PAS harshly because we might be in the same alliance again tomorrow. I’m of the view that MN could still be revived,” he said.

Shahril then asked if PAS also played a part in the downfall of MN as PAS had decided to work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Muhammad Sanusi said the main objective of MN was to unite the Malays and it was never about uniting PAS and Umno.

“So whoever wants to be part of the Malay unity is welcomed in MN, this includes Bersatu,” he added.

On Monday, PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Idris Ahmad said that PN is open to reviving its political alliance with Umno in the future.

In a report by The Vibes, Idris was quoted as saying that PN had not fallen out with Umno but had a beef with Pakatan Harapan (PH). – Malay Mail