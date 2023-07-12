Sarawak govt receives requests to upgrade facilities for Sukma 2024

KUCHING (July 12): The Sarawak government has received applications to upgrade sports facilities with a total cost of over RM200 million for next year’s Malaysia Games (Sukma) next year, according to Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the government will scrutinise each of the applications requesting for upgrading works and the final costs approved will most likely be lowered.

“All these facilities involved in the Sukma competitions next year require improvement works to be carried out,” he disclosed at a pre-launching event for International Museum Day 2023 at a local shopping mall here today.

Abdul Karim said he will inform the state Cabinet about the total costs requested and the relevant committee will study the upgrading works requested.

“In general, it’s about RM200 million worth of upgrading works being requested but I know the final costs will be lowered, since not all applications will be approved,” he added.

On a related matter, the minister revealed that he has received four proposals for the construction of the state’s velodrome facility for track cycling but a final decision has yet to be made.

He hoped the proposed velodrome would be built within the Sarawak Sports Complex at Petra Jaya.

It was previously reported that the facility would take two to three years of construction and it will not be in time for the 2024 Sukma.