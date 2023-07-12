Siblings in Kuching jailed 10 years, whipping for robbery

KUCHING (July 12): Two siblings were sentenced to 10 years in jail and 10 strokes of the rotan by the Sessions Court here today after they pleaded guilty to armed robbery which they committed at Pending Heights here on May 26.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid meted out the the sentence against Mohamad Nurulhisyam Haierul, 23, and Mohamad Norsyahrul Ikhmal Haierul, 25, after they pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the same Code.

According to the charge sheet, they robbed a woman, 44, while armed with a machete at the parking lot at Pending Heights, Jalan Kuching bypass around 3.20pm on May 26.

The woman was said to be loading items into her car boot when she was approached by the two robbers who arrived on a motorcycle.

The pillion rider then approached the woman while brandishing a machete.

He then took the woman’s handbag which contained her MyKad, driver’s licence, two smartphones, RM3,800 cash and a gold bracelet worth RM2,500.

A police report was immediately lodged after the robbery, and the woman managed to identify both the accused.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Nurulhisyam was also sentenced to eight years in jail and eight strokes of the rotan after he was found guilty for robbing a man, 85, on May 12.

Judge Maris Agan meted out the sentence against the accused under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet, Mohamad Nurulhisyam together with an accomplice who is still at large, robbed the man around 5.30am on May 12 near a bistro at Jalan Song here.

The man was said to be walking in the area when he was approached by the accused while his accomplice who was riding on a motorcycle grabbed his sling bag.

The man claimed that he had lost RM80 in cash, a smartphone, personal documents and an ATM debit card.

It was also later found that the accused had used the man’s ATM debit card to purchase items at a 24-hour convenience shop in Satok, Central Park and a few other places.

A CCTV recording of the accused was also obtained from the premises which showed him using the man’s debit card.

Deputy public prosecutors Ruvinasini Pandian and Norshafatihah Nor Azmi prosecuted while both accused were not represented by a counsel.