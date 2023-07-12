Sikie: With over 80,000 festivalgoers, Pesta Tatau 2023 expected to bring in RM3.8 mln

TATAU (July 12): Over 80,000 festivalgoers are set to throng Taman Komuniti Sungai Jatan in Tatau District for Pesta Tatau 2023 on July 29 to Aug 13.

Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department Datuk John Sikie Tayai said the organiser is expecting a return of investment of RM3.8 million for this edition, compared to RM747,000 achieved in 2022 with 41,000 visitors.

He said some 8,000 festivalgoers are also expected to join the official launching ceremony, while 2,000 to 3,000 are expected daily throughout the festival.

“I believe they not just come out of nowhere, they will visit the stalls to buy foods and drinks, and before going home, they will buy some handicrafts,” he told a press conference after chairing the Pesta Tatau 2023 coordination meeting at Tatau District Office yesterday.

Pesta Tatau is an annual event in the Sarawak tourism calendar.

Organised by the Tatau District Office in collaboration with Bintulu Development Authority, it is supported by 20 associations, clubs, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

This year’s Pesta Tatau 2023 will also be part of activities to celebrate Sarawak’s 60 years of independence.

The main events will be a powerboat championship and Tatau Mini Regatta, which are expected to attract participants from all over Sarawak and Brunei.

“The participation from outsiders will directly have a positive impact on the local tourism industry,” Sikie said.

Cultural performances will also be held throughout the festival such as the traditional parade or Niti Daun, which is expected to be attended by more than 1,200 participants from Tatau District, Bintulu District, Selangau District, and Mukah District.

It will be led by the Sarawak Gagung Club.

“For this year, we are not only showcasing traditional attire, but the best will receive RM3,000, followed by RM2,000 and RM1,000 for second and third placing respectively, and RM500 consolation prizes for three or four teams,” said Sikie.

Another cultural event will be the bermukun competition, which will involve groups from Miri, Bintulu, and Brunei.

Siri Malam Santai Budaya Pesta Tatau 2023 will see cultural competitions such as the ngajat taboh competition.

There are also other sports events such as Unity Ride 2.0, futsal, pétanque, and archery.

Visitors can also patronise stalls selling various food products and handicrafts.

“To date, we have 114 stalls and there are 53 vacant stalls, and I urge those who are interested to grab this opportunity,” Sikie said.

He called on the people to attend the festival with their families to enjoy the activities, including performances by local singers.