Strong culture of integrity a great reflection of a developed country, says Gerawat

MIRI (July 12): A strong culture of integrity in the civil service and the community is a great reflection of a developed country, in that it focuses not solely on the physical development, but also on spiritual and ethical development.

This was highlighted by Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala when met after the launch of ‘Jelajah Integrity Siri 9’ for Miri and Subis districts at a hotel here yesterday.

“As Sarawak is working towards becoming a developed nation, under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and aided by Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, we want our people, especially the leaders, to have high regard for integrity and practise it.

“Having an ombudsman – an official who investigates, reports on and helps settle complaints about violation of integrity – is very important.

“Having ombudsman means there would be a good feedback for the government to improve on whatever process or system that needs to be put in place, including any proposed law,” he told reporters.

Gerawat also stressed that being willing to accept all feedback, good and bad, was the first step towards having good governance.

“Corruption is a critical issue that needs to be addressed systematically and comprehensively.

“Corruption can lead to an increase in the cost of capital and development for any programme or project being implemented. This, undoubtedly, would cause significant losses to the country.

“If you’re suspicious of any project that was not being carried out according to specifications, just report it. This is to ensure that all projects could be implemented accordingly and in compliance with the set specifications,” he added.

Gerawat represented Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin at the event yesterday where Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Datuk Dr Juanda Jaya, Miri Resident Jamalie Busri, Miri District Officer Siti Rohanie Yusof, Subis District Officer Norlila Ulis and Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit director’s representative Wan Mohamad Wan Drahman, were also present.

The Jelajah Integrity Siri 9 was the final leg of the statewide programme.