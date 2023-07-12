S’wak records 1,465 commercial crimes in first half of 2023, scam loses nearly double to RM60 mln

KUCHING (July 12): Sarawak police recorded 1,465 commercial crime cases within the first six months of this year compared to 1,278 cases within the same period last year.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said from January to June, police also recorded RM60 million in scam losses compared to RM36 million for the same period last year.

“The most losses recorded involved investment scams involving RM12.4 million (115 cases), followed by phone scams at RM8 million (111 cases),” Mohd Azman told a press conference after the Sarawak contingent’s monthly assembly here this morning.

He said other scam losses involved e-commerce at RM2.06 million (279 cases); fake job offers at RM3.9 million (165 cases); and bogus loans at RM1 million (154 cases).

Between Jan 1 and June 30, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (NCID) carried out 456 arrests and charged 652 individuals (including cases from last year) in court.

“The NCID has also opened up a total of 628 investigation papers which involved scams and other commercial crimes,” he said.

Mohd Azman advised the public to immediately call the National Scam Response Centre on 997 if they are victims of cyber scams (phone scam, love scam, e-commerce, non-existent loans) or if they have just made a bank transfer to a suspect’s bank account or e-wallet.

The public can also contact the CCID Infoline on 013-2111222 via WhatsApp or SMS for advice, provide information on online criminal cases, or check suspected phone numbers and bank accounts through the Check Scammers CCID app or via http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any transactions.

On overall crime in Sarawak, Mohd Azman said there has been a decrease of cases reported.

Within the first six months of last year, he said police recorded 1,914 cases compared to 1,318 cases within the same period in 2022.

However, he said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has seen an increase of robberies.

“Within the first half of this year, there was one case which involved an armed gang robbery compared to zero cases recorded last year,” said Mohd Azman.

He said the department also recorded 77 gang robbery cases within the first six months of this year compared to 36 cases within the same period last year.

Under single person armed robbery cases, Mohd Azman said police recorded two cases from January to June this year compared to zero cases in the same period last year.

“For the single person robbery case without a weapon, we have recorded a total of 31 cases compared to 30 cases last year within the same period,” he added.

Mohd Azman also said motorcycle thefts increased from 273 cases in the first half of last year to 369 cases this year.

On drugs, he said between Jan 1 and June 30, police arrested 5,665 individuals for drug-related offences compared to 4,576 individuals in the same period last year.

“This is an increase of 1,089 individuals or 24 per cent,” he said.

He said police seized illicit drugs worth over RM127.6 million in the first half of 2023 compared to over RM8.7 million within the same period last year.

The drugs with the highest seizures were ketamine worth RM103,702,112 followed by syabu worth RM22,059,812.

Other seized drugs included packets of juice laced with drugs, ganja, ecstasy pills, ganja plants, Erimin 5 pills, ketum, ganja juice, and Nospan pills.

“To cripple these drug syndicates, the police have also seized their assets worth RM3.7 million compared to RM1.7 million within the same period last year,” he said.

Mohd Azman said the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) opened 5,419 investigation papers with 3,411 of the cases charged in court.

On road accidents, the Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department saw an increase of 818 cases this year with 10,261 cases record in the first half of this year compared to 9,443 cases in the same period last year.

“The highest increase are accidents due to technical failures which have contributed the highest number of cases with 9,857 cases compared to 9,036 cases last year,” said Mohd Azman.

He added fatal accidents saw an increase of six cases this year after 176 cases were recorded while minor accidents increased by 17 cases to 157 cases within the first half of 2023.

“Only serious accidents have decreased by 26 cases with 71 cases as compared to 97 cases within the same period last year,” he said.

Mohd Azman opined the increase of road accidents could be due to the increasing number of vehicles on the road.

Between 2020 and 2022, Sarawak recorded 142,961 new vehicles, which translated to a 10 per cent increase.

The department also issued 14,050 traffic summonses during 528 operations within the first half of this year.

“Police have also arrested 34 individuals for drink driving compared to 99 individuals who were arrested for the same offence within the same period last year,” he said.