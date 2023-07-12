Third Sabah film making it to cinema this year

KOTA KINABALU (Jul 12): An action comedy film from Sabah, KK Knockout, will be shown in 37 cinemas nationwide from July 20.

Its director cum scriptwriter, Yuri Mejal, said the whole team is hoping the public will support their effort in bringing Sabah films to a higher level.

“This film was shot during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period and we believe that we already give out best to deliver the story.

“It is about gangsterism, conflicts, love and underground fight with our own professional Sabahan MMA fighter Dean Hamsah involved as a fight choreographer.

“Most of the shooting locations are in Kota Kinabalu, and the dialogue is in Sabah slang Malay,” said Yuri.

Meanwhile, the producer Herisha Clerice Laidin said the cost for KK Knockout is almost RM500,000 with a RM300,000 grant from National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas).

According to Herisha, the fighting scenes are the ‘wow factor’ in the film, and response has been overwhelmingly positive from the trailer that was released on social media.

“We are hoping for support, especially from Sabahans to go to the cinema, buy tickets and support this film,” she said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Also present was a representative from The Kota Kinabalu Film and Video Association, Chester Pang.

The 108-minute film is the third from Sabah that made it to the cinema this year.

The two other films are Silence of The 177 and Tribesman – The Last Red Hunter.

Sadly, according to Finas record, both Silence of The 177 and Tribesman – The Last Red Hunter are currently at the bottom two under its Compulsory Screening Scheme.