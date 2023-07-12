Tua Pek Kong Temple Miri a key part of resort city’s history, development

THE 110-year-old Tua Pek Kong Temple in Miri stands as an epitome of faith, serenity, acceptance and respect.

Guarded by deity of the same name, also known as the ‘Right God of Blessing and Virtue’, the building has withstood good and bad times, survived conflicts and also played a significant part in shaping Miri into what it is today – a thriving resort city with a population of over 300,000 people.

Being among very few buildings that survived the ravages of Japanese bombings and fires during World War II, this has somewhat accorded the temple a legendary status.

Miracles, blessings, and prayers

It is said that during the oil boom in the early 1900s that subsequently contributed to the population explosion, an unknown epidemic struck Miri that resulted in a high death toll.

The Chinese, at the time, believed that such tragedy was caused by evil spirits. So, a wise man known as Chan Chak suggested that a monk be called to appease the spirits.

An altar was placed by Miri River, and a ritual was carried out to chase away the evil spirits.

Miraculously, the epidemic subsided.

As a mark of gratitude, a temple was erected to honour the Tua Pek Kong deity.

Since then, the God of Prosperity has been worshipped by the local Chinese community.

Throughout the years, the temple has undergone many renovations, most of which have been minor re-painting works.

The 1977 project, however, was hailed as among the most significant restoration works ever and thanks to it, the temple has managed to endure incidents like fires and natural disasters like floods.

Its name honours the Tua Pek Kong deity, but the temple also welcomes devotees from diverse backgrounds seeking solace and blessings from various gods and goddesses, including ‘Zhu Sheng Niang Niang’, a deity said to be governing everything associated with fertility, pregnancy and births.

“There are still people of other races who come to seek help from Zhu Sheng Niang Niang, after years trying to have children.

“They might have heard suggestions for them to seek help at the temple, since science could not do much.

“I have also heard about couples coming back and wanting to give back to the temple, after they have successfully borne children. I want to believe that it’s a matter faith, and that the temple always welcomes anyone with faith, regardless of their backgrounds,” said a former caretaker of the temple.

Having rendered her service for 20 years, she said whenever the temple needed a donation, flocks of devotees would come forward without any hesitation.

‘More than just a temple’

In 2020, the Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board, the body tasked with looking after the temple, announced a RM8 million major extension and beautification project.

Commenced at the end of 2020, the works encountered many challenges especially those arising from the Covid-19 pandemic such as the delay in the shipment of building material that were specifically produced in China, including the seven-metre tall ‘Tua Pek Kong’ statue.

The board’s chairman Temenggong Yong Vui Seng told The Borneo Post that the project had been mentioned between 2016 and 2019, and right after the approval to proceed, Covid-19 struck and forced the project to be delayed.

“The Tua Pek Kong Temple is a place that’s not only for worship, but also one that goes beyond the historical value. It has a special place in the hearts of many Mirians, especially those from the older generation.

“If we were to look at it like a person, then the Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple is a grand old person who has been watching over and protecting Miri and helping it to blossom to its glory; thus, in return, beautifying the place is the least that we can do to show our appreciation,” said Yong.

Being carried out in three phases, the project’s Phase 1 comprises the construction of a two-storey block for the administration office and a heritage museum, while Phase 2 is the placement of the 7m statue of Tua Pek Kong.

“The installation of the gigantic statue was a very long and complicated process. Despite the delay caused by the pandemic, we got it installed in April this year.

“We truly appreciate the cooperation and understanding from the Miri community during the installation process. A ritual was held to consecrate this statue of Tua Pek Kong, touted as the largest of its kind in Southeast Asia,” said Yong.

Phase 3 would cover refurbishing the walls surrounding the temple, which Yong said should commence within this year, “if everything would go smoothly.”

He added: “We have also added statues representing the 12 Chinese zodiacs, and also a permanent stage into our plan. These statues will adorn the temple’s compound, and as for the proposed permanent stage, the intention is so that we would not need to rent any venue and equipment for any event organised by the temple committee.

“As we know, rentals are costly and only for one-time usage. Having a permanent venue is more viable in the long run. This said, a huge amount of money, estimated at RM3 million, is needed in order to complete the project.”

Yong also talked about some parts of the present temple’s building damaged due to exposure to the elements.

“There’s leakage whenever it rains. Repair works would require money and expertise too.”

On the heritage museum, with the works still on-going, Yong said input of new ideas kept coming in over developing the place and getting it to have interesting and meaningful content.

Upholding city’s heritage treasures

The Miri Chinese Charitable Trust Board manages four sites that are closely related to the local Chinese community – the Miri Tua Pek Kong Temple; Miri Home for the Aged; the Chinese cemeteries in Krokop, Riam and Sungai Rait; and the four shophouses of which the board is in charge of collecting rental fees and keeping up with their maintenance

“Every one of them has a story of its own,” said Yong.

“Like the cemeteries, they’re much older than the Tua Pek Kong Temple.

“It (managing them) has not been an easy task, but we strive to do our best.

“We’re also slowly searching the recorded history and the people; to make each a good place not only for the tourists who come to learn more about Miri, but also for the education of the younger generation of Mirians.”

Yong also said over the years, the temple had undergone big and small renovations and repairs – thanks to the kind people who had donated to the cause.

“Thus, we plan to include the names of all these individuals in a special documentation, up for display at a designated area – a small gesture to show our appreciation to them.”

A plan to hold a grand anniversary celebration is in the pipeline, set for staging next year.

Yong said the celebration would commemorate not only the temple’s 111st anniversary, but also the board’s 71st birthday as it was established in 1953.