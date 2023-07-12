Two longhouses in Niah cut of after floodwaters inundate main road

MIRI (July 12): A total of 233 residents from two longhouses in Suai, Niah were cut off from the outside world when the main road leading to their villages were inundated by flood water since yesterday.

According to the Miri Civil Defense Force (APM Miri), continuous heavy rain since Monday has resulted in Suai river bursting its bank, causing flooding in the villages that were situated on low lying grounds.

“The two longhouses affected were Rh Chaluk Sungai Merusa and Rh Webster Rangkong with a total of 233 residents.

“The main road leading to these two longhouses had been inundated, thus villagers could not come out or go to the longhouses,” it said in a statement.

Other areas affected by the flood in Suai Niah are Sg Gelasah, Sg Lembung and SK Rumah Goyang.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Long Bemang in Baram has improved this morning with villagers beginning to clean up their homes today.

Miri Fire and Rescue department (Bomba Miri) spokesperson Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal in a statement said that based on reports from volunteers Bomba (PBS) Long Bemang this morning, the water level had receded by 0.4 feet.

“It was still raining in the area, but the flood situation had improved and the water level had also receded.

“Nevertheless, there are still a few houses that were still inundated,” he said.

Long Bemang, a flood-prone longhouse in Apoh Baram was inundated since Sunday (July 9) which affected 530 villagers who lived in the 103-door longhouse.