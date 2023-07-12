Unifor to hold special thanksgiving prayer ceremony on July 21

KUCHING (July 12): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) will be organising a special thanksgiving prayer ceremony, one of the key events to be held in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Sarawak’s independence celebrations.

Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Liwan Lagang said the theme of the ceremony ‘Prosperity, Peace, Political Stability, Unity and Social Inclusivity Blessings Upon Sarawak’ is in line with the Sarawak government’s aspirations through the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“The ceremony will commence at 9am on July 21 at Pullman Kuching here.

“Our Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been invited to officiate the event,” he told a press conference at Unifor office here yesterday.

Liwan, who is the minister in charge of the ceremony, said the event will see the gathering of representatives from six religions to recite their respective prayers.

“The ceremony will start with the Baha’i prayer followed by the Buddhist, Hindu, Christian, Sikh and Tao prayers which will all focus on the theme,” he said.

He said more than 700 guests comprising ministers and deputy ministers, heads of government departments, religious institutions of various faiths and community leaders will be invited to attend.

“We have actually received good response from many people who wanted to participate in the ceremony but due to space constraints, we can only accommodate up to 700 people.

“However, we do welcome the public to join and participate in this event which will be broadcasted live on social media platforms such as the State Public Communications Unit (Ukas) and TVS Facebook and Youtube pages, as well as on Astro Channel 122.”

Meanwhile, Unifor director Datu Jack Aman said all preparations to ensure that the ceremony is a success are underway.

He also said that Unifor had received good cooperation from agencies and committees of non-Muslim houses of worship in ensuring that the ceremony will run smoothly.

“All the preparations are in order and there is no doubt that this is a meaningful event in line with one of the pillars of PCDS 2030, namely inclusivity.

“We hope that this event will run smoothly to celebrate 60 years of Sarawak’s independence,” he said.