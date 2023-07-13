1,184 candidates obtain CGPA 4.00 perfect score in STPM 2022

KUALA LUMPUR (July 13): A total of 1,184 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 examination candidates obtained the perfect score of Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.00, said Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) chairman Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman.

He said the number of candidates who obtained a CGPA result of 4.00 increased compared to 2021, which was a total of 874 candidates.

“Of these 1,184 candidates, 1,009 or 85.22 per cent of them are from the B40 (lower income bracket) category,” he said at a press conference to announce the STPM 2022 results here today.

As for the STPM 2022 National CGPA , Mohd Ekhwan said it also increased to 2.82 last year compared to 2.79 for STPM 2021.

“This National CGPA is also the highest National CGPA since the STPM exam was implemented,” he said. — Bernama

