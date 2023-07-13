75 STPM candidates in Sabah obtain perfect score

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): Seventy-five Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 examination candidates in Sabah obtained the perfect score of Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.00.

Sabah Education Department deputy director Mohd Zaini Yanin said the number of candidates who obtained 4.00 CGPA increased compared to 2021, which was a total of 60 candidates.

“STPM 2022 state CGPA increased to 2.72, compared to 2.71 last year. With only 0.1 point increase, this result did now show any big significance and the 2022 result is considered as the same as in 2021,” he said at the announcement of STPM 2022 results at Kolej Tingkatan Enam here on Thursday.

A total of 7,618 students registered for STPM last year, but only 7,001 sat for the examination.

According to Mohd Zaini, 324 candidates obtained 5P, 4,802 with 4P, 1,084 with 3P, 466 with 2P and 245 with 1P.

“Twenty-seven schools in urban areas have a pass rate of 95.3 per cent while 79 schools in rural areas achieved a pass rate of 98.54 per cent.

“This shows that the difference in passing between urban and rural areas is 3.24 per cent.

“Overall, of the 22 subjects offered in the 2022 STPM, one subject has recorded a 100 percent full pass percentage, namely Literature in English, which is grade C and above,” Mohd Zaini added.

He also said that 59 schools achieved 100 per cent pass in 2022.

On the achievement of district education offices (PPDs), 11 out of 24 PPDs exceeded the state PNGK namely Sipitang, Kunak, Papar, Tuaran, Semporna, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Beluran, Tawau, Beaufort and Kuala Penyu.