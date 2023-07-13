Abd Karim: S’wak govt takes over Sibu’s Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre

SIBU (July 13): Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has asked the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) to look after and regularly maintain the Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre in Sibu Jaya.

He said the construction of the centre is in itself proof of the sincerity of Amcorp Berhad executive chairman Tan Sri Azman Hashim and Amcorp Group towards community development in Sibu Jaya.

“It proves that there are corporate organisations out there that give willingly and happily to the community through their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

“On behalf of the government and Sarawakians, I thank the Azman Hashim Foundation and Tan Sri Azman Hashim for his generosity in giving this stadium to the state government,” he said at the handing-over of the Azman Hashim Community Sports Centre in Sibu Jaya to the state government today.

He thus hoped that the SSC would take care of the centre, which not only functions as a sports centre but also for recreational and cultural events as best as possible.

Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Micheal Tiang Ming Tee; permanent secretary of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Morshidi Fredrick; chairman of Amcorp Properties Shalina Azman; and Sibu Municipal Councilor Kevin Lau were among those present at the event.