Anwar scheduled to meet Elon Musk tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA (July 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to meet electric car giant Tesla’s chief executive officer Elon Musk tomorrow.

When asked by reporters about the meeting, Anwar replied “tomorrow”.

He was speaking to reporters after a dialogue session with enforcement agencies at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

Anwar first broke the news last Friday, saying that he would be meeting Musk this week to explore ways for the giant electric vehicle company to further investments in Malaysia.

On March 1, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said his ministry had approved Tesla’s application to import battery electric vehicles (BEV) into Malaysia.

Tengku Zafrul noted that Tesla would establish a head office in Malaysia, introduce its service centres and establish its supercharger network.

Currently, the nearest Tesla official service centre is located in Singapore and owners from the Greentech leasing programme have been sending their cars back to Hong Kong for major work.

Meanwhile, an economist believes the meeting between the Tesla Inc founder and CEO and the Prime Minister would prompt a chain reaction in the nation’s journey towards becoming an electric vehicle (EV) hub in the region.

Sunway University economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng noted that a fruitful discussion between the global EV giant and the Malaysian leader would also lead to further commitments that could benefit the Malaysian economy in general. – Bernama