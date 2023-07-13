APM: Long Bemang in Apoh Baram flooded again following incessant rain

MIRI (July 13): Long Bemang longhouse in Apoh Baram is flooded again today following incessant rain since yesterday evening.

APM Miri in a statement said that the water level at the longhouse was one foot in depth as at 5pm today.

“SK Long Bemang and Long Bemang clinic in the vicinity were also inundated.

“The water level at the school was one foot in depth, while two feet in depth at the clinic,” said the agency.

It added that the water level was still rising as of 5pm due to the continuous rain.

“The residents as well as staff and pupils at the school and clinic have been advised to stay vigilant.

“They are also encouraged to move to higher ground if the situation worsens,” it said.

Yesterday morning, the flood situation in Long Bemang had improved but rain in the evening had caused the water level at nearby Apoh river to rise again.