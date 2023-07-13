Assistant manager scammed of RM2.5 million by online friend

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): An assistant manager of a private company lost RM2.5 million in a love scam here recently.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Dikun said the 46-year-old victim had befriended a man through Instagram in mid April this year.

“The suspect claimed to be a Korean and owns an oil and gas company in Italy.

“As their ‘friendship’ got closer, the suspect and the victim continued to keep in touch through WhatsApp.

“Two weeks into their ‘relationship’, the suspect told the victim that his company had some problem and needed financial assistance.

“Believing the suspect, the victim made 41 transactions into 24 different bank accounts between May 26 to July 4.

“The victim only realised she had been cheated when she failed to get back her money and the suspect was unreachable,” said Jauteh.

The victim lodged a police report on July 12 and the case is currently being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

Jauteh reminded the public to be careful, alert and aware of the deceiving tactics of scammers.

“Don’t easily believe someone you just know on social media. Be careful who you are having conversation with and never disclose your personal details like your bank account.

“Do not simply lend your hard-earned money to someone you do not know or just know or deposit into a bank account of a stranger.

“There have been too many love scam cases being reported and police hope the public can be more careful of such tactics by scammers,”he said.

Jauteh also said that the public could contact CCID Scam Response Centre at http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule or ‘Semak Mule CCID’ application or information on online crime cases.