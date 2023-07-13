Border trade issues, micro biz development among BIMP-Eaga’s meeting agenda in Kuching

KUCHING (July 13): The 10th BIMP-Eaga Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Working Group Meeting took place at Waterfront Hotel here from July 10 to 11.

The Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred) Sarawak, in a statement said the meeting was co-hosted by Mintred Sarawak and the Department of Industrial Development and Research (DIDR) Sabah.

The meeting, it said, was held to discuss multilateral ties and to foster cooperation and mutual understanding between Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and the East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga).

“Among the issues discussed were border trade issues and the development of new Terms of Reference for MSMED Working Group to include the micro businesses into the current SMED Working Group,” it said.

It also discussed projects to increase participation of MSMEs, as well as to improve joint public-private sector trade and investment promotion, it added.

The meeting was chaired by Norlela Suhailee, the Director of Enterprise Development, Darussalam Enterprise (DARe) from Brunei Darussalam and was also attended by delegates from BIMP Facilitation Centre (BIMP FC) and BIMP-Eaga Business Council (BEBC).

Following the meeting, the delegates also visited the Borneo Cultural Museum, Sarawak Ceramic Centre and Chelum Chocolate Sarawak here where they were introduced to Sarawak’s culture and products.