Dark and dry days for Sandakan residents

SANDAKAN (July 13): The elected representatives in Sandakan have been asked to do something concrete instead of issuing endless assurances and promises about solving the woes faced by Sandakanites.

“The rakyat are not only suffering from the high cost of living but also constantly bugged by water shortages and electricity blackouts. Enough is enough. I ask the elected representatives from both the Government and the Opposition to stop the blame game and put together their efforts to do something tangible to ease the suffering of Sandakan residents,” said Sandakan Indian Association president Taren Sunil Manoharan.

According to Taren Sunil, almost all areas in Sandakan have been without water for almost a week.

He expressed his concern for schools and F & B outlets in the affected areas.

“How are these schools going to cope when they have hundreds of pupils using the toilets daily but no water for their work crew to do the cleaning up?” he pointed out.

“Similarly, those in the food and beverage business are also badly affected. Some of them complained to me that they might even have to suspend operations until the water supply stabilizes.”

The SIA president also reminded that the ‘salty water’ issue has still not been fully resolved and in fact just getting enough supply of water is in itself a problem.

“Regular electricity supply is also a luxury which we have to live without quite often in many areas of Sandakan. In fact only last night, SIA members complained that Taman Mawar which was already without water, had no electricity too. It was a double whammy for them,” he lamented.

Voicing his concern, he stated “Why are the MPs and ADUNs so silent on these matters. Just coming out with a statement or two is not helping to ease this seriously atrocious situation. The rakyat are suffering.”

“It seems no one is interested or able to do anything, be it the civil servants in charge of these matters who we hope remember that the rakyat are the actual people paying their salaries nor the YBs who were voted in not too long ago by the same rakyat,” he said in disappointment and frustration.

On Wednesday, Sandakan member of parliament Vivian Wong called on the Sabah government to immediately replace old water pipes across the state to reduce the severe water shortages in many parts of the state, including Sandakan.

She said the water disruptions severely affected households and businesses.

On Wednesday, the taps at Sri Harapan Old Folks Home suddenly went dry.

Vivian’s office requested water tankers to alleviate the shortage.

She said the frequent water shortages were mostly caused by old pipes bursting.