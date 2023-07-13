Defamatory statement: PM’s pol sec lodges police report

PUTRAJAYA (July 13): Prime Minister’s Political Secretary Ahmad Farhan Fauzi today lodged a police report against three individuals for issuing and spreading false and defamatory statements against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The three individuals are political activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin or better known as Che’gu Bard, Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan and blogger Raggie Jessy Rithaudeen.

Ahmad Farhan said the report was lodged over the remarks made by Che’gu Bard and the speech by Wan Saiful at a recent event in Kedah pertaining to the personal residence and the vehicles used by Anwar which allegedly belonged to a businessman.

“All those statements are baseless, ill-intent and politically motivated,” he told reporters after lodging the report at Putrajaya Police headquarters here today. Also present was Anwar’s lawyer Datuk S. Sankara Narayanan Nair.

Putrajaya Police chief ACP A Asmadi Abdul Aziz, when contacted, confirmed receiving the report, saying that an investigation will be carried out.

Meanwhile, Sankara Narayanan Nair said they have evidence and related documents on the lease agreement relating to Anwar’s house in Sungai Long, Kajang, but they could not be made public.

“The property he lives in is on a lease agreement by him for 10 years, signed in 2020 way before he becomes the prime minister. The lease is properly paid and no argument about who owns it,” he said. – Bernama