Dog’s incessant barking leads Pujut car owner to discover stray cat trapped in engine bay

MIRI (July 13): Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri) rescued a stray cat trapped in a car’s engine bay at a house in Pujut 4 last night.

In a statement today, APM Miri said the car’s owner called for help at 8.16pm.

A team of five personnel was then dispatched to the house.

“Upon arrival at the house at 8.46pm, the team met with the complainant, who related to the team that she realised that there was a cat trapped inside her car’s engine bay after incessant dog barking,” said APM Miri.

Freeing the moggie proved to be quite difficult and it took the team around half an hour before the cat was successfully extricated.

The cat appeared none the worse for the ordeal.

The operation ended at 9.15pm.