Dr Abdul Rahman: Govt aims for Sarawak to become producer of hydrogen, EVs

KUCHING (July 13): The Sarawak government aspires for the state to become a producer of hydrogen and electric vehicles (EVs), said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Utility and Telecommunication Minister said this is so that vehicles which are running on new technology can be used and owned by residents in Sarawak while at the same time, contribute to the state government’s commitment in reducing carbon emissions from the air.

“I’m sure that representatives from our state government have discussed this matter with our friends in Korea, Japan and other countries that manufacture hydrogen vehicles including EVs.

“If technology transfer can be done with the production of the vehicle in Sarawak, we can produce hydrogen or electric vehicles ourselves at a cheaper price and they can be owned by every Sarawakian.

“This in turn will realise the state government’s commitment in reducing air pollution as a result of carbon emissions,” he told reporters when met after officiating the Low-Carbon City Seminar at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here today.

Dr Abdul Rahman said Sarawak is now in a clear direction as the state had already kick-started several initiatives to transition into a low-carbon state.

He said one of these initiatives was to start a green industry initiative through hydrogen vehicles which started four years ago.

“Today, we have hydrogen cars including hydrogen buses on the road.

“Soon, we will be operating our Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) which runs using hydrogen fuel, and as such, hydrogen will become the fuel source to power our vehicles in the future,” he said.

He added that when this eco-conscious initiative is realised, this will reduce the use of fossil fuels thus reducing carbon emissions from vehicles in the future.

“If we can implement the use of hydrogen vehicles on a large scale throughout the state, then Sarawak can become a low-carbon state sooner,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman also said that the state government is implementing a carbon trade initiative to ensure that carbon emissions can be reduced and dealt with properly.

“At the same time, we can maintain the trees that are there to absorb this carbon so that carbon emission in our air becomes less.

“We are grateful that Sarawak is still blessed abundant nature, especially when we have a lot of mangrove trees, which have three times the ability to absorb carbon in the air,” he said.