Dr Juanda: Integrity a must for community, village leaders

MIRI (July 13): The Sarawak government is committed to maintaining an administration with high integrity and free from corruption, said Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman), Dato Dr Juanda Jaya.

He added that as grassroots leaders and the backbone of their community they are called upon to uphold integrity and good governance in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

“This is in line with the goal of the Sarawak government to create a society with integrity. Grassroots leaders act as a bridge between the community and the government, especially in terms of delivering information and maintaining the customs of their community or tribe,” he said.

Juanda made these remarks when inaugurating the Community Leadership Integrity Module Course (Level I) Series 2/2023 held at a hotel here Tuesday.

The course was organised by the Sarawak Integrity and Ombudsman Unit (Unions) and the Administration Unit and Integrity Institute of Malaysia (IIM) which tailored the module for community leaders (KMKK) in Sarawak.

Juanda said KMKK must not get involved in areas not related to their tasks such as land verification, birth registration and other matters which are under the jurisdiction of the respective government authorities.

However, they can assist with the verification but not signing documents related to land or land approval or birth registration which are under the Land and Survey Department and National Registration Department respectively.

“Things that are not within our jurisdiction, refer to those above us. Today, almost all community leaders have mobile phones, ‘WhatsApp’ only the relevant documents to the relevant officers in the department for reference.

“People who act alone, there will be misuse of power. If it happens, then it is corruption,” he said.

Also attending the opening ceremony were Deputy Resident of Miri Division, Juan Ubit; the representative of the director of Integrity Unit and Ombudsman in the Sarawak Premier’s Department, Wan Mohamad Wan Drahman; and senior general manager (Corporate Services), Malaysian Integrity Institute, Mahummar Gadaffi Sorilaut.