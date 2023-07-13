Former SMK St Thomas head boy didn’t expect CGPA 4.00 perfect score

SIBU (July 13): Christian Isaac Ningkan Gerald Bala did not expect to be among the country’s Cumulative Grade Point Average (CPGA) 4.00 perfect score holders for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022.

The former SMK St Thomas Kuching head prefect revealed this was because he did not do well in the Semester 3 papers.

“I did quite well in Semester 2. However, the Semester 3 results quite demotivated me because it was not the result I wanted.

“I think before the Semester 3 papers, there was a big gap of a holiday, and you build momentum up and suddenly everything halted. I think that affected me,” he told reporters following the announcement of Sarawak’s STPM results at SMK Sacred Heart here today.

He said his achievement was a blessing from God and hopes to get into Universiti Malaysia to study law.

Christian is a grandson of former chief minister, the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Stephen Kalong Ningkan.

Fellow CPGA 4.00 perfect score holder David Chieng Joo Sheng from SMK Green Road Kuching said he hopes to study medicine at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak.

Chieng said he was surprised with his results because he was always very active in co-curricular activities throughout school.

“My friend used to tell me that study is my second work and that my main focus was my co-curricular activities. I was in Boys’ Brigade, St John (Ambulance), Chinese Club, and basketball. I even received a special award for co-curricular activities at SMK Green Road.

“I think the main challenge I faced was my time management. I had to divide time for my studies and co-curricular activities and I didn’t have a fixed timetable,” he said.

However, he set a daily goal to finish his homework and do revisions of the day’s lessons.

Chieng added he did not go for tuition and was never worried about his studies.